Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – September 2020

Kissimmee Chain of Lakes and West Lake Toho: With most of the hydrilla topped out this time of year, your best bet is to fish the edges of the hydrilla patches. Plastic baits are a good choice – Zoom trick worm, Flukes, and the Vibe are the most popular. The summer showers are producing flow out of shingle creek. Best bet is right at daylight. Goblins Cove has been producing very good quality fish. Most fish are hanging deep in the hydrilla patches. Another good area to fish is around the Mackinson and Paradise Island in the open water and look for schooling shad. Another good area to fish this month is shallow water shell beds. A lot of large bass will hang around the shell beds ambushing smaller bait fish.

Lake Jackson located in the 3 Lakes Management Area: Lake Jackson has finally filled back up to high pool. The fish are scattered for the most part, foraging in the shallows. Now most of the fish have adjusted to the water levels and moved back into deeper water hydrilla patches. Watermelon seed flukes are your best bet.

Panfish – Kissimmee Chain: The shell cracker and bluegill are pretty much done spawning and have moved to open water shell beds. Live red worms or crickets are your best bets to catch them over the shell beds. For Crappie, fish the open water. Use jigs tipped with minnows and vary the depth until you start catching fish. Lake Marion seems to be the hot spot this time of year.