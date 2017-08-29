Lake Eufaula

by Capt Sam Williams

Water temperature: mid to upper 80’s, lake level: 189.02 msl, clarity: stained to clear.

The rain and cloudy weather had cooled the water a few degrees. The fish are still in their summer mode and need to be finessed to bite a lure.

Bass are still more active early and late. The topwater bite on frogs and topwater lures will work, but work them slowly. Senko type soft plastic fished very slowly in deep pad cover with a heavy weight will get the bigger bass to strike.

Bluegill are doing well on the flats and under the overhanging brush on shorelines. Worms and crickets are the best bet. Also fish around the outside edges of the pads.

Catfish are doing their thing on jugs with cut bait. Got a report they are doing good around Rabbit Island in the afternoon.

Be safe on the water and keep plenty of sun screen and water during these hot days. Watch for the afternoon storms as they can be on you in a hurry when your attention is on fishing. The lightning is very dangerous. Do not take any chances.

God Bless & Good Fishn’.