by Capt Sam Williams

Water temperature: mid 70’s, water level: 188.69, water clarity: dirty.

The river is coming up since Irma has visited us. Bass have been slow with the fronts moving through. The cooler water will make them more active. We have been catching bass near vegetation working soft plastics slow. Early morning, a top water plug around the cover is getting a bite. Smaller frogs are also working.

Panfish are on the flats and around brush overhangs. Jug fishing for catfish in the creeks with cut bait will give you a great meal.

The summer heat will hopefully be history for this year and fishing will be more comfortable. The river is set up to be really hot this fall. Make your plans to visit Lake Eufaula, a great place to relax and enjoy some great cooking.

God Bless & Good Fishn’