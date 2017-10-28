Lake Eufaula

by Capt Sam Williams

Water temperature: mid 80’s, water level: 188.62 msl, water clarity: slight stain to clear.

The unusually hot weather has kept the summer pattern active. The shoreline cover is still holding good fish. The frog bite in this cover is good most of the day. Mann’s Pigmy Frog has been a hot bait for my clients who enjoy a slow pattern. Shaky heads with a short black worm with a chartreuse tail will catch fish, but the frog bite is catching bigger fish. The deeper fish are in the trash piles in eighteen feet and deeper. Large plastics and deep divers are working here.

Bluegills are still on the flats and under brush on the banks. You can smell the beds on the flats when the wind is down. There are also gills in the pads. Drop your worm or cricket in the holes inside the cover.

Crappie are holding on the trash piles. Jigs and minnows are doing the trick in these locations. The catfish bite is good on jugs using cut bait. Creek ledges are a good location to place jugs.

Cool weather and hunting season are just around the corner, so make your plans to spend quality time with your family on the water or in the woods. The memories you make will last a lifetime and beyond.

God Bless & Good Fishn’