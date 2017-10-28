Lake Jackson

By Brian Lee

Water temperature: 76-79 degrees, lake level: full pool, water clarity: stained/clear.

The fishing is picking up with the cooler weather. As we welcome fall, we also welcome some great fishing. Crankbaits on rocks are producing some quality fish. Target the back of creeks as the fish will move up to feed on shad. Topwater will produce some quality bites, but you may have to cover a lot of water. Flipping docks and wood cover will put some fish in the boat. Spinnerbaits are catching some fish as well as a swim jig around structure.

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts. Till next month, tight lines and remember take a child so they too can enjoy the outdoors.