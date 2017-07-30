Lake Jackson

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 80-90 degrees, lake level: 1 foot below full pool, clarity: stained/muddy.

Bass fishing has been tough with the constant water level changing. Although you can still catch them early in the day, the bite gets tough after mid-morning. Run and gun throwing topwater, spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

The most productive bait has been topwater on any kind of structure in water 2-8 feet. Soft plastics will catch fish, but the bites are finicky at times. Carolina rigs are producing some fish as well. Back off rocky points and pick them apart. Brush piles are holding fish, but you have to be in the deepest parts of them to produce fish.

As the water color and level starts to subside back to normal, the fishing will get better. Get there early and tie on a topwater and have fun. Till next month tight lines and remember to introduce a kid to fishing as they are our future