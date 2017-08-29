Lake Jackson

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 86-90 degrees, lake level: full pool, water clarity: stained/clear.

The early morning bite has been the best throwing topwater around any structure. The bass are schooled up chasing shad. As the day goes on, target deeper humps or brush piles. Long rocky points are also being productive. Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, shaky heads and drop shots will catch fish on any of these areas. Watch your electronics. If you see baitfish with fish around, drop a drop shot down to the fish.

Afternoons are starting to get better. The summer heat has slowed the evening bite down, but I look to see it start to get better. Till next month good luck and tight lines.