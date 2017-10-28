by Capt David Hare

I am very pleased to say that October was a very good month for us catching nice stripers and lots of crappie.

With November comes cooler water temps along with absolutely beautiful fishing weather. It is by far one of my favorite months to be on the water. As we move forward, some of the places you want to concentrate on is in the major creeks here on Lake Martin. Not every trip, but for sure a lot of them, I will be working depths of 20 feet and less for that topwater action with live bait for the trophy stripers that we are so well known for here.

This is a good month for you to dust off those planer boards and do some boarding pulling your favorite live baits (gizzard shad by far out-produces any live bait you can use!) I know most of you are saying you don’t have access to these gizzard shad, but rest assured, you can also pull some artificial lures behind planer boards. My favorite is a Redfin.

Hey, don’t forget it’s time to start whittling away at that Christmas shopping list! If you have someone that’s hard to buy for, why not buy them a gift certificate to come fish some of the prettiest and best striper producing waters in the South? Give me a call and I’ll handle the rest!

Until next time, catch one for me, and I hope you all have a wonderful holiday season. Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here at Alex City Guide Service