Lake Monroe & St. Johns River Fishing Forecast – December

Black crappie, sunshine bass, largemouth bass, and American shad will be on the menu for anglers in Central Florida in December. Don’t wait till Christmas break, go get them now!

Both Largemouth and Sunshine bass will be found early mornings at the mouths of Lake Harney and Lake Monroe where the river enters and exits. Throw a shad imitation like a Rattle Trap with chrome sides or a Spook Jr. in bone color. Early bedding large mouths can be found in 1-4 feet of water, depending on water levels – look for areas of sandy bottom near eel grass. Birds diving on passing bait schools means there are fish predators feeding. Topwater bites can be ferocious. Waiting for the line to come tight before setting the hook is the trick to topwater hookups.

Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby is in full swing. The shad should show up around Christmas. Until then, you can locate crappies all throughout the St. Johns. Minnows under a cork is the most popular way to catch these tasty fish. Many folks will use a jig under the same cork with their favorite colored plastic curly tail. Professional anglers always tip their jigs with a minnow – longline trolling, spider rigging, dipping lily pads, shooting docks – they always tip with live minnows. Hot baits this year: Roadrunner 1-16th ounce pro-series jig head tipped with a live minnow, eighth ounce jig heads, and the dark green 1.5- inch curly tails are getting eaten. Vary your colors and let the fish tell you which colors they like that day. Good colors to start out with: chartreuse, orange, blue/white, red/white, pink, dark green. Once a pattern develops, switch to the color or bait style they prefer. Find the depth they are feeding at then catch a winner.