The go-to list for freshwater anglers in Central Florida in December – American shad, black crappie, blue channel catfish, sunshine bass, and largemouth bass. They will behave like years past. Fish are creatures of habit like us humans. Go find them feeding in the same places.

Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby is in full swing! The shad should return beginning December 15. Last year we had the first shad in November in the history of the Derby, so you never know. Until then, you can locate crappies all throughout the St. Johns. Minnows under a cork is the most popular way to catch these tasty fish. Many folks will use a jig under the same cork with their favorite colored plastic curly tail casting to shorelines, seawalls, docks, and other structure. Professional anglers always tip their jigs with a minnow – longline trolling, spider rigging, dipping lily pads, shooting docks – they always tip with live minnows. Hot baits this year: Roadrunner 1-16th ounce jig heads with willow blade, eighth ounce jig heads with blue and white curly tails, and Jiffy Jigs with the mylar strip – all tipped with a live minnow. Vary your colors and let the fish tell you which colors they like and at which depth. Good colors to start out with: chartreuse, orange, blue/white, red/white, pink, dark green. Once a pattern develops, switch to the color, bait style, or depth they prefer. Find the depth they are feeding at then catch a winner. Derby Entries go here: https://coastalanglermag.com/orlando. It Only Takes One Fish to Win!

Both Largemouth and Sunshine bass will be found early mornings at the mouths of Lake Harney and Lake Monroe where the river enters and exits. Throw a shad imitation like a Rattle Trap with chrome sides or a Spook Jr. in bone color. Mark your calendar – January 9th Hook’d on Fishing Lake Monroe – social distancing applies – FREE second annual tournament and seafood festival – block party at West End Trading Sanford, FL. 2020 will be a year to remember! Everything changes always. Go catch fish.