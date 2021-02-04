12th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby – Derby ends February 28, 2021 at sunset. Hurry, there is still time to win! Visit www.coastalanglermag.com/orlando to learn how to register.

Water levels have dropped, and the water flow has slowed. Largemouth bass, black crappie and American shad are February target species. The spawn is on! Speckled perch (crappie) are feasting every chance they get during the spawn. Minnows are plentiful in the river system and grass shrimp round out their diet. Jigs slowly trolled (tipped with minnows) along channel edges is a sure bet. Watch your depth recorder in the river bends while trolling and you will learn to see them before they strike the lures. Crappie spawn in colonies and bunch up – locate them and troll many passes for a bucketful of good eating. Florida limit is 25 per person. Check local regulations if you fish in lakes.

Shallow beds during full and new moon phases will produce the biggest bass all year. Bass and shiners are synonymous in February. Slow trolling large wild shiners in pre-spawn areas (not more than 500ft. from the beds), can yield the monster you’re looking for. Catch, photo, and release these large female fish for the reproductive cycle to complete. Choose artificial baits that mimic predators of eggs, namely: lizards, shiners, and bream. Lipless Rattle Trap style crank baits, plastic lizards, and shallow surface lures work great. Look for sunshine bass feeding at first light near the mouth of the lakes, especially the west side of Lake Monroe near Interstate 4.

Shad are in full swing; go get them while they last. Small tandem jigs trolled against the current at 1.5 to 2.0 mph should get a strike in shad alley – between Mullet Lake Park and Puzzle Lake.