Lake Monroe & St. Johns River Fishing Forecast – June 2020

Hot days welcome hot fishing in Central Florida. June marks the beginning of our Atlantic Hurricane season. Water levels will be the key to finding fish. High levels in June mean there are a lot of places for fish to hide as pastures get flooded along the St Johns.

Bass: Schooling bass can be found at first light at the mouths of Lakes Monroe and Harney feeding on shad. The water temperature at the mouth of the Wekiva River is cooler and will hold nice sized fish ready to eat Carolina rigged plastic worms, jerk baits, swim baits, crank baits, and rattling lipless crank baits (Rattle Traps). Pitch baits into the edges of lilly pads or deep holes in the backwater will yield the largest fish.

Catfish: Now is the time to catch large blue channel catfish. When rainwater flushes out of the creeks and rivers, the cats swim upstream to find forage and nesting areas. Chunks of mullet, peeled shrimp, beef or pork liver, and artificial stink baits are best baits. Use a foot of 20lb. test fluorocarbon leader and a 2/0 circle hook pinned with just enough weight to hold the bottom. Tip: Try a sliding egg sinker and allow the bait to roll along the bottom in a river bend. Cast the bait upstream and let it roll into the hole.

Panfish: Spawning will taper off in June. Best bets are full and new moons. Look for beds in the straight areas of the river along the bank in 2-5 feet of water. Bluegills like sandy bottom or shell bottom for nesting. Use worms, grass shrimp and crickets for best results. Try a piece of 8lb. test fluorocarbon leader in clear water for more hookups.