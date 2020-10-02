The 12th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby begins November 1 – Big fish are looking for lucky anglers!

Don’t miss the kick-off meeting at Celery City Craft Beer Garden on Tuesday October 27th starting at 6:30pm. This is the ONLY opportunity to pre-register. On hand will be local crappie experts to help with last minute tackle tips and rigging techniques. All anglers receive the official Derby Photo Token and Derby Ruler. After the kick-off meeting, enter this FREE tournament by visiting one of the Derby sign-up locations. Visit https://coastalanglermag.com/orlando for complete details. Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/cfshadderby.

October is the month we experience the highest water levels in the St. Johns River system. Love bugs and the first cold front bring in the Fall season. The river mullet have migrated north past Central Florida and the black crappie bite has turned on. Bass will readily take spinner baits, rattling crankbaits, topwater chuggers, and soft plastic worms and swimbaits. With high water levels, look for feeding largemouths in shallow, two feet or less. Crappies in the early season are found in the lakes, they move into the deep river bends after the second cold front.

To catch crappie, simply tie a small jig on 8 lb. test monofilament and tip with a minnow. Take that minnow-tipped jig to the up wind side of the lake and slow troll it behind the boat fishing with the wind at about 1.2 mph. The more rods you can deploy, the better. When you catch a fish, mark the spot on your GPS. When you get to the other side of the lake, go back and repeat making sure to troll over your newly found crappie spots.

See you at the Derby Kick-Off Meeting Tuesday October 27th – 6:30 pm.