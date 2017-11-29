Lake Oconee Fishing Report: Nov 29th, 2017

By Ken Sturdivant:

Lake Oconee is full with the water temperature and has been sitting in the low 60’s.

Bass fishing is fair. Most of the lake is clear with some stain up the rivers. Up the Oconee River flipping blow downs with a 1/2 ounce black jig can work a big fish but only get a few bites a day. Fish brush piles down lake in 15 to 20 foot of water using a Senko. Fish the bait on a Texas rig and work thru the brush very slowly. Remember, this time of year is all about the bait. Find it and you are more than likely going to find the fish. Flipping a zoom crawfish in the watermelon color under docks where deep water is nearby will also bring you a few bites. Work all areas around the docks until you find where the fish are holding. With the Lowrance Structure Scan technology anglers can look under the lake’s many docks and count the fish. Not all docks have bass on them and search first and then fish.

Crappie fishing is good to very good. The fish are still on the submerged timber from 5 to 15 feet deep. Use your Lowrance to locate the trees with the most fish on them and then drop live bait or jigs into the top of the tree. This will produce good catches of crappie.

