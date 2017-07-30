by Mark Smith

Lake Oconee is full with the water clear on the south end and stained to muddy up the lake and into the river. Water temperature is 84-88 degrees.

Striper fishing is good. Use your Lowrance to locate the schools of fish in the mouths of the coves and on the humps on the south end of the lake. Live bait (shad) have been the best over the past week. You can also pick up some fish on the pipeline with a spoon when Georgia Power is pulling water. Early morning the spoon bite at the dam has started along with the topwater bite on popping corks.

Crappie fishing is very good. The fish are moving into the timber on an early summer pattern. Long lining jigs over timber from 8 to 15 feet deep has been the best producer over the past week. Match your color to the color of the water.

