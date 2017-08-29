by Mark Smith

Lake Oconee is full with the water clear on the south end, stained to muddy up the lake and water temperature 84-88 degrees.

Striper fishing is fair. If Georgia Power is pulling water, the pipeline is the place to be. Live bait as well as spoons will produce good fish. You can also find a good school of white bass on the humps up the lake if the water is moving. There is also a good early morning bite at the dam. Live bait as well as spoons will put fish in the live well.

Crappie fishing is very good. The fish are in full summer mode. Look in the submerged timber from 10-20 feet deep. Live bait as well as jigging will put lots of fish in your boat. Use your Lowrance to locate the schools in the timber and start catching.

