by Mark Smith

Lake Oconee is full with the lake clear on the south end, stained to muddy up the lake into the river with water temps in the upper 70s.

Striper fishing is poor fair. The dam at first light is the place to be. Live bait, spoons, popping corks and 1/4 ounce jigs with a 3 inch curly tail will produce.

Crappie fishing is good. Look in the submerged timber from 10 to 20 feet deep. Live bait as well as jigging will put lots of fish in your boat. Use your Lowrance to locate the schools in the timber and start catching.