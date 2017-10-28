by Mark Smith

Lake Oconee is full, the water temperature is 75-78 degrees. Most of the lake is clear with some stain up the rivers.

Striper fishing is very strong early in the morning on the pump back at the dam. Spoons have been the best bait at the dam. The large schools of fish have not returned to the lake as of this time. If we can get some cool weather and rain and wind, the larger stripers will return to the main lake and they will be looking for the large schools of bait. When this happens, use your Lowrance to locate the large school of bait, and the stripers will not be far away. At this time, live bait will be the best bait to use.

Crappie fishing is good to very good. The fish are still on the submerged timber from 5 to 15 feet deep. Use your Lowrance to locate the trees with the most fish on them and then drop live bait or jigs into the top of the tree. This will produce good catches of crappie.