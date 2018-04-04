Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – April

Lake Okeechobee’s main bass and crappie spawn is almost done for the season. The post-spawn bass bite has been real good catching them on lures ranging from slow top water baits like Devil’s Horse and Zara Spooks down to the flipping/pitching bite tipped with creature-style lures. The month of April and May can be a really good time to fish the lake catching post spawn bass feeding up in the shallows after leaving the beds working their way out into the open water transitioning into the summertime pattern of chasing schools of shad and bluegill. If you want to fish for crappie during the off-spawn time, fishing the edges of the river and around the bridge pilings with minnows/jigs can be productive, early morning timeframe is the best then can slow down as the day progresses.

A few main areas of the lake have been producing some quality-sized bass and that’s where you’ll find the most concentration of boaters as well so please be kind to your fellow boaters/anglers and know that less traffic on the water is coming to end soon. Areas to try for bass have been the Kissimmee River; the pass and some parts around BHR; a few areas of Tin house; around Dyess ditch/Horse Island; Fish-eating bay and areas in/around the Monkey box. Down around Clewiston it’s been in/around some dynamite holes; in/around Kremer Island; areas in closer to Rita Island; some parts of the East/West wall; inside some areas of Observation Island area and around Uncle Joe’s cut. Bass lures colors for plastics are June bug, pearl, black/blue, watermelon/red and melon shad. Some spinner baits rigged with white skirts double-leave blades (gold or silver/gold). To book your next funfilled, productive and fun day bass and bluegill fishing call 863-228-7263 or log onto www.southfloridabassfishing.com . Accommodations can be made for groups, discounted prices apply for one-person trips, discounts apply for local hotel accommodations as well. Capt. Angie’s sponsors include: Power-Pole; G-Loomis; Lews; Gill; Mid-South tackle; Gene Larew; Real Magic; Navionics; Bullet Weights and Mega Strike attractant.