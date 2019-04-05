Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – April 2019

Anglers can anticipate April producing another great month for bass fishing in Lake Okeechobee. Steadier weather patterns and lots of smiles will be had reeling in big bass and jigging for crappie.

The main fishing pattern for bass has been “spot” fishing smaller, isolated clumps of reeds where you’ll find bass beds. Use creature-style plastic lures and senkos using the pitching/flipping method. Other lures that have been producing is to fish the outside grass edges slowly using finesse-style plastic worms; crawdads; tubes and senkos. When the wind kicks up throw your go-to spinner bait; shallow-running crank baits; swim jigs and chatter baits. Some top water action is going on so keep your favorite top water lure handy such as a Devils Horse or a smaller Heddon Spook. The live-bait bite for bass has been working

well but for the most part the bigger bass have been caught on artificial lures using the pitching/ flipping technique getting the lure right where it needs to be. Colors that have been producing are: Junebug; redbug; Okeechobee craw; black/blue; Junebug/blue; green-pumpkin/purple flake.

As for the crappie bite, most anglers have been fishing the Kissimmee river both day and night with minnows, some days/nights catching their limit of 25 per person and other times not. The jigging bite for crappie off the beds in the vegetation has been producing steady numbers with a limit of specks about every guide trip.

To book Capt. Angie as your Professional bass and crappie guide call 863-228-7263 or log onto http://www.southfloridabassfishing.com to gather more info about pricing and hotel accommodations.

Angie’s Sponsors are: Power-Pole; Gene Larew; Bullet weights; G-Loomis; Lews; Gill; Real Magic; True-Turn; Rapala; Navionics; Mid-South tackle; Maui Jim and Woo tungsten.