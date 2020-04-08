The water level has been slowly coming down, normal for the upcoming rainy season and to expose some parts of the lake for a vegetation burn. April is typically a time to start looking for bream beds and catching the last of the late big bass spawners but for the most part it will be post-spawn bass fishing action which is always a fun and exciting time to fish Lake Okeechobee. If you like the excitement of that top water bite, April is a great time to dust off your favorite lure and start targeting the edges of the grass, pockets, cuts and along rock ledges. You might see some bass schooling activity feeding on shad which makes for great rattle trap; spinner bait and shallow crank bait activity and there’s always the up-shallow bite for the bass that are feeding on the bream that have moved up to spawn which offers some fun swim bait/swim jig and frog action.

April and May have always been one of my favorite times to fish Okeechobee because of the multitude of ways of catching bass and marks a good time to catch the early bream spawners which is a lot of fun for the kids and we’re not into the hot summertime temperatures yet; no cold snaps to deal with and it’s not the rainy/thunderstorm time of year. If you’d like to book a trip fishing for bass and bream or both, I supply all light spinning tackle used for bream fishing and all rods/reels for bass fishing whether you use bait casters or spinning gear and all my tackle is top of the line and my 21 foot Stratos boat will hold three customers. Lures to use when searching/fishing for bass can be swim jigs; swim baits; spinner baits; rattle traps; top water lures; frogs; worms and creature-style lures for flipping/pitching and shallow-running cranks for lake fishing and mid/deep cranks for river and canals. To book your next fun-filled and productive day fishing call me at 863-228-7263 or log onto my website at www.southfloridabassfishing.com.