Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – April 2022

Fishing the lake in March was a blast – customers caught personal best big bass and record numbers of big crappie. The fun and productive days will continue through April and into May as the big red ears (shell crackers) and bluegill move into the shallows for their spawn which is typically April through the summer months.

Fishing in April is typically bass in transition – time to think about fishing deeper water like the river and canals with deep crank baits, Carolina rigs, big jigs and worms worked around the ledges and dropoffs. April is also a good time to throw swim baits and frogs worked around lily pads and other areas where the bream has moved in for the spawn. Fishing the outside grass edges with rattle traps, spinner baits and top water lures. Your basic color patterns are June bug; black/ blue; white; shad and bream colors will work. If you plan to bream fish, live red worms and crickets rigged on ultra-light spinning gear like the Lews Wally Marshall Speed Shooter 6.0 and 6.5 rod/reel combo tipped with 6 lb. mono line, small split shot weight and hook and you’re ready for some action. If you like fingerling catfish, think about booking a trip the first week of May…it’s a good time to catch them in the river and you’ll also catch bluegill and shell crackers as well. Areas to try are parts of the Monkey box and Observation Shoal; around Dyess ditch, the point of Horse and on up towards Tin house, certain smaller areas in Kings bar and Grassy and over on the east side such as Hendry creek.

To book your next fun-filled and productive day fishing Lake Okeechobee call 863-228-7263 or check out Angie's website with up-to-date customers and their catches, hotel info, rates and etc. Have a group of people? No problem, I can accommodate with multiple boats.