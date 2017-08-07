Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – August

Lake Okeechobee’s water level is slowly rising with some water releases being pumped back into the lake and natural rain water. The bass fishing bite has been best early in the mornings and late afternoon with special attention to top water lures like a Zara Spook or Devil’s Horse in shad colors. It’s also been a great flipping/pitching bite with creature-style lures like the Gene Larew Hoo-Daddy or a crawdad in June bug color. Other lures that have been producing are swim jigs; off-shore mojo rigging with a creature-style lure and/or a white senko. Mid-range crank baits in the shad or bluegill patterns are working after the topwater bite slows.

For bream and shell try a small red worm or crickets tipped on a 5-6 ft spinning rod/reel with small split shot and small hook. If you're bream/shell cracker fishing stay in the 1-3 foot water depth or a little deeper. Despite the water level slowly rising you still need to use extreme caution especially if you are unfamiliar with the lake and its bottom contours! The safest places on the lake down south is the rim ditch which holds bass year round and is exceptionally good in the summertime when water temp is hot. Along with the rim canal down south is the dynamite holes and channels leading out to the lake. If you're fishing on the North end, the River has been producing some quality bites plus the main lake points, pockets and coves, all using the above named lures and colors.