Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – August

The current lake level is around 14.5 ft which is about normal for this time of year. The water clarity has been mixed around various parts of the lake, the most consistent water clarity has been the Kissimmee river and canals located off the river via locks. For the bass bite, early mornings have been working really well with top water lures ranging from devil's horse to cranking/popping frogs and some buzz baits. Top water lure colors are mainly bream color and shad patterns. Buzz bait skirts are white and/or black. As the day progresses and gets hotter throw a big worm or senko in deeper depression areas like sportsman channel and all the way up towards the mouth of the monkey box; Clewiston channel areas; deep holes in front of kreamer island and the certain parts of the channel from Clewiston down around to the Pahoke rocks around that lead you into Normans channel. While in the channel have a crank bait rod/ reel handy. A Carolina rig can work but can be a hassle getting caught up in some areas that have a lot of rock so I just use a light sinker tipped with a worm or senko. If flipping/pitching is your game you'll find plenty to flip in the monkey box and other close by areas. Plastic colors to use for this time of year are: June bug; redbug; watermelon and watermelon/red; black/blue some white baits and shad/bream colors for crank baits. Areas to fish for bream are the Monkey box; around Dyess ditch/Horse Island and Dupree bar. On the southend along the edges of the canal leading out of Clewiston; some areas of east/west wall; point of Rita/ Kreamer Islands. Thunderstorms can pop up and change the weather very quickly and dangerous so always be aware of the weather and your surroundings.