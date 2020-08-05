Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – August 2020

The water level in Lake Okeechobee has been hovering around the 12.30 ft mark despite almost daily afternoon rain showers. Navigating safely has improved somewhat but I advise extreme caution while fishing out on the big O, run the lake and take no short cuts or it could be costly damaging your motor and lower unit.

Your better bass bite will be at first light and the latter part of the late afternoon until dark. Lures for bass fishing to use are swim baits worked through vegetation; frogs; swim jigs and slow-moving big worms. On the outside edge you may want to keep your top water lures handy. Some bass schooling has been active in both the am timeframe and late afternoon but sporadic and only lasting a short while on the grass edges. Try throwing a big worm for the bigger bite. Artificial lure colors are June bug; black and blue; crawdad; red shad, white and bream color. If you’re bream fishing, live red wrigglers and crickets work best rigged with 6 lb. test line on ultra-light spinning gear. Depending on my customers and their comfort level, I will also tip it with a light split shot weight and small bobber or no weight and a bobber with a bobber stop, one at the top of the bobber and one below for your depth. Areas to try on the North-end: parts of Kings Bar; Indian Prairie and Bird Island. On the East Side, some areas around J & S and Hendry Creek. If you want to fish the East Side just be cautious of the shallower areas when coming off plane, then idle to your fishing area. On the South-End areas around Kreamer and Rita Island have been good as well.

To book your next fun-filled, productive fishing trip on Lake Okeechobee call 863-228-7263 or www.southfloridabassfishing.com. I can accommodate multiple day trips as well as group trips. My Sponsors include: G-Loomis rods; Lews; Gill; Maui-Jim; Mercury Marine; Real Magic; Pradco Brands; Mega Strike; BnM Poles; Bullet weights; MidSouth Tackle and Gene Larew.