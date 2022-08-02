Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – August 2022

Fishing Lake Okeechobee in August can be challenging but fun! Challenging due to hot temperatures, possible afternoon thunderstorms and lower water levels. Now is a good time to brush up on your deeper water angling skills whether its fishing in the Kissimmee River or the Canal system. Bass like the deeper, cooler water temperatures – tie on those deep diving crank baits. Along with crank baits, a Carolina- Rig (c-rig) or a texas-rigged big worm will produce some quality bass.

In the early morning hours have a hard top water lure tied on like a bang-a-lure or devils horse and aim at the edges working the lure out about 20-25 ft as you go along the rock-bottom in the River and Canals. If you’re fishing the lake, some areas of the lake are showing signs of algae which is normal this time of year.

What’s biting now? I’ve been taking bream trips; fingerling catfish and bass trips which are typical for this time of year. The month of September is when to start thinking of booking your bass fishing trip, as the females start to feed up while they make their way into the shallows for the early spawn time. It’s also the time to book your fall crappie trip too. Good fishing areas: parts of the shoal; Dupree Bar; Dyess ditch and Horse Island and Indian Prairie. Tin house has been solid throughout the season for crappie, bass and bream, work your way up towards 3rd and 2nd point where you’ll find some bass feeding on the bedding bream. A few areas on Kings Bar have been good and the water looks perfect.

To book you’re next fun-filled, productive and educational fishing trip call me at 863-228-7263 or log onto my website to check out the customers and their catches; hotel recommendations; guide rates and etc. Capt Angie’s sponsors are: Caymas boats and Toho Marine; Lews; G-Loomis; BnM Poles; Mid- South Tackle; Maui Jim; Gill; Bullet Weights; Road Runner; Real Magic; Tru Turn hooks; Mega Strike; Gene Larew; Pradco Brands and BUFF USA.