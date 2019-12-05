December here on the big O can produce both numbers and bigger bites as the big females start to feed up getting ready to move into the shallows to spawn. Typical bass patterns for December will range from swimming baits like chatter baits; spinner baits; swim baits; swim jigs; crank baits and rattle traps used on the edges of the grass; pockets; holes in the grass and etc. to worm fishing and flipping/ pitching. A good color choice for this time of year can be shad; crawdad; bluegill; red shad and June bug. If you’re covering water, try throwing a gold-colored rattle trap rigged with lighter braid line in/around the edges of the grass. Sometimes in December we get a cold front that comes in and when we do, I look for the thicker vegetation areas that have hydrilla; eel grass and other clumpy grass.

The crappie bite has started in the shallows catching bigger ones off the beds. With each month coming and with each new and full moon phase, a new wave of crappie will move up to spawn as the ones that have already spawned move off the beds. The ones that have already spawned will hold on the outer edges of the grass around vegetation, feeding up then move on out into the open water. Both pre and post spawn crappie are biting now. For open-water crappie fishing try slow-trolling or drifting with minnows; beetle spins and road runners either tipped with a live minnow. When jig fishing for crappie, I keep it simple, typically only five colors.