Lake Okeechobee has world-class fishing for both bass and crappie. The crappie bite was slow to get going in early-mid November due to warm water and somewhat higher than normal water levels. The bass have begun spawning and will continue to get stronger as will the crappie from December moving forward. Capt Angie has been booking both artificial lure and live bait trips for bass and both have been producing big bites – it all depends on what the customer wants out of the trip. Some lures that have been producing are: swim baits, topwater, worms, Rattle Traps and spinner baits for schooling bass activity on the outside grass edge using the flipping/pitching technique. Capt. Angie’s charters provide all the tackle needed for both live-bait and artificial lure trips. For the crappie trips, she specializes in the shallow water jigging technique, targeting them on the beds using ultra-light jig poles with both minnows and lures. This technique is easy to learn and provides lots of action for everyone to enjoy.

Areas in the lake to target – starting on the West side check the Monkey box area and around to Whidden's Pass and parts Observation Shoal, Horse Island and some parts of Indian Prairie, Tin House and on up to Buckhead Ridge. The end of King's Bar is producing bites and on the east side try around Nub-N-Slough and Hendry Creek. Artificial lure colors for bass: June bug, Red bug, Black/Blue, Crawdad and White.