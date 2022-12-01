Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – December 2022

Fishing the big O is exciting anglers because it is the start of spawning season. Anglers that fish for bass have been using live wild shiners and lures. If you want to relax and let the bass come to you then live bait is the way to go. If you want to cover water, then artificial lures is the trip for you.

If you’ve ever wanted to fish for big specks (crappie) here on the big O, now is the time to book your day on the water. Don’t’ know how to jig? Not a problem, all that’s needed is a quick 5-minute lesson using the BNM 11ft jig pole tipped with a small round jig head and small plastic tube. Catching crappie is fun, exciting and is one of the best tasting mild white flaky fish you’ll ever eat. The creel limit is 10 inches long, 25 per person per day. Areas on the lake that you’ll see boaters fishing for bass and crappie are: Observation Shoal, Widens Pass, Dupree Bar, around Dyess Ditch, and Tin House, Kings Bar, Hendry Creek and near J & S. Bass lures that have been producing bites have been a top water lure such as a Devil’s Horse or Zara spook, popping frog in and around the lily pads, worms, spinner baits, shallow jerk baits and flipping/ pitching creature-style lures into isolated grass clumps. Lure colors are: Junebug, black/blue, white, crawdad and bluegill color patterns. For your tackle and live bait needs visit Jack and his Big Water Bait & Tackle store located in Lakeport, just down from the Harney Pond Canal boat ramp.

To book your next day fishing the big O for bass and crappie call Capt. Angie at 863-228-7263 or visit www.southfloridabassfishing.com. Capt. Angie can accommodate groups, multi-day trips, fishing lessons, and lake info.