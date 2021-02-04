The crappie and bass bite for the past few months has been good and consistent but slows a bit when the cold fronts hit. Give it a day or two and the bite is back on again especially for the bass. Since mid-January no water releases holding the water level around the 15-foot mark. While out on the water you’ll see areas that the eel grass and hydrilla have begun to grow back, giving that “fishy area look and feel”. The more consistent bass bite has been with live bait especially when the weather is allover the board. The artificial lure bite is fun producing on top-water frogs and worm bites. When the bream move into the shallows the bite will be on fire.

Crappie: Kissimmee River; Nub n Slough; around Taylor Creek; some areas on Kings Bar; Horse Island; Monkey Box/Dupree Bar and some areas around Observation Shoal. Both minnows and lures for crappie have been producing limits and quality size. The bass bite has been in the same areas as the crappie. With the cold fronts we are getting, fishing in areas closer to deep water when bass fishing has been a plus. Bass colors: June bug; redbug; black; white; crawdad and bluegill patterns for shallow cranks and flipping lures.