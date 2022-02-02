Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – February 2022

Lake Okeechobee’s water level has pretty much stayed around the same depth for the past few months. When water levels rise and fall it makes it way tougher to keep up on the bedding fish and pre-post spawn areas that the fish typically use. I’m spending more time and more effort keeping up with the bass and crappie for my guide trips. Last month, we experienced weather all over the board ranging from low 40 temps to mid-80’s, with rain, sun, wind and a few calm days. The bite slowed down for both bass and crappie. With the months of February and March, both the bass and crappie bites will become steadier now that the spawn is in full swing, it’s just a matter of being at the right areas of the lake at the right time. The artificial lures for bass that have been producing are worms; swimbaits/jigs; chatter bait/ spinnerbaits; flipping/pitching and some topwater lures. For the crappie bite both jigs and live minnows will catch the fish, just depends on what style of fishing you prefer. Areas that have been producing for both bass and crappie are the 3rd and 4th point areas; parts of Observation Shoal/ Dyess Ditch; Indian Prairie; parts of Kings bar and Grassy (Eagle Bay side) parts of J&S and Hendry Creek area. Lure colors for bass have been your staple color patterns – junebug; black/blue; watermelon red; white and redbug.

For more information when looking to book a trip please log onto my website at www.southfloridabassfishing.com or call me at 863-228-7263. I return all calls in a very timely manner. I can accommodate group trips, I guide for bass with live bait or artificial lures, crappie, bream and fingerling catfish. For live bait and tackle check out Big Water Bait and Tackle located in Lakeport, just down the road from Harney Pond canal. Capt. Angli’s Sponsors: Toho Marine; Power-Pole; Mercury Marine; Lews; Gill; G-Loomis; Bullet Weights; Reel Magic; BnM Poles; Mid-South Tackle; Buff USA; Navionics; Maui Jim; Gene Larew; Pradco Brands and Bobby Garland.