Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – February 2023

The crappie bite has been on fire fishing with minnows and for the jiggers fishing in and around vegetation. Specks have been holding in 3-5 ft of water in fairly clear water, if it’s tannicky but clear that’s ok to fish in. Jig head and body colors to try are chartreuse; bright pink; light blue; yellow and white. A lot of what you chose to fish with will depend on water clarity and depth. The areas on the lake that specks can be caught ranges from the west side of the lake on the shoal all the way around and on the north shore such as Dyess ditch; Horse Island; parts of Indian Prairie and Tin house; 3rd point; parts of Kings Bar and Grassy (river side) and some over on the East side around Hendry Creek and around J & S lock (north side).

For the bass bite, artificial lures, and live bait (shiners) have been producing fish. The bigger bass are being caught pitching jigs and creature-style lures and senkos and working a Zara spook around grass edges/clumps. Throwing a popping frog and swim baits/jigs are producing bites offering some exciting top water action. Having your favorite worm rigged up and ready is always a staple here on the big O as well as a spinner bait and chatter bait. Lure colors for bass are Junebug; black/blue; red shad; white; Mayan cichlid (orangish); shad and bluegill patterns. Areas for bass fishing are pretty much the same as for the specks. Bass and Specks are being caught in the Canals and Kissimmee River and offer a great alternative for windy days. I hope this information will help you to have a better productive day on the water. To book your next fun day fishing Okeechobee for bass and/or specks call 863- 228-7263. My Sponsors are: Toho Marine, St. Cloud, Florida; Mercury Marine; BnM Poles; Gill; Maui Jim; Bullet Weights; G-Loomis; Real Magic; Tru-Turn hooks; Lews; Mid-South Tackle; Gene Larew; Pradco Brands; Rapala and Navionics.