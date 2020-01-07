The bass and crappie are biting! Now is the time to book your funfilled exciting day of fishing. Wanting to catch big bass and crappie? The winter months is the prime time to book your trip, wet a line and enjoy some great fishing. The north-end of the lake has been the hotter area(s) of the lake to fish since the beginning of the spawn near the northern shoreline and areas around the Kissimmee River. The bass have been on the beds. Fun times catching them on swim jigs; swim baits; worms and top water lures. The pitching/flipping technique with creature-style lures can produce some of the bigger bites as the big females hang out nearby waiting to move up to their bedding areas.

If you’re wanting to jig for big crappie in the shallows now is the time to book your trip, the season is typically Dec–March and sometimes on into April It’s a fun way to catch them and learn a new technique with great action. Don’t know how to jig for crappie? Not a problem, I teach my customers how to catch them and will go home with some great-tasting fish to eat. I provide all tackle used for both bass and crappie trips.

Soft plastic lure colors to use when fishing for bass – June bug, red bug, black/blue, watermelon/red and white. Areas to look for bass and crappie are the North shore, Tin house, Kings Bar, Buckhead Ridge and on the east side around Hendry Creek. Booking info for Lake Okeechobee visit www.southfloridabassfishing.com or call 863-228-7263. Capt. Angie’s Sponsors: Mercury Marine; Lews; G-Loomis; Gene Larew; Reel Magic; Gill; Pradco; Mega Strike; Bullet Weights; Navionics; Power-Pole; Mid-South; Maui Jim and Tru-Turn hooks. Let’s go catch some fish!