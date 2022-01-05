Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – January 2022

Fishing in Lake Okeechobee has been steady for the bass and crappie bite. The artificial lures that are producing largemouth bass bites are worms; slow-working top water lures, swim jigs/baits; rattle traps/ spinner baits; flipping/pitching into isolated grass clumps near prespawn lake locations. Lure colors are June bug; red bug; watermelon red; white; black/blue and crawdad color patterns. For the crappie trips, I solely use tube jigs or something very similar and fish the crappie off the beds in certain areas of the lake. This type of fishing for crappie is fun and productive. You get to see different parts of the lake, take in the beautiful scenery with manatees; bald eagles; limpkins; snail kites and other wildlife that we are blessed to enjoy! Crappie fishing and bass fishing are often found within the same location throughout the Lake.

If fishing in Lake Okeechobee is on your bucket list or you’re a repeat yearly customer of mine, there is always something new and exciting to experience while fishing out on the big O. Areas that have been hot lately for crappie has been the grassy area; south-end of Kings Bar; Hendry Creek area; Kissimmee River along the river drop-off on both sides; some parts of Dupree Bar and Observation Shoal and a few areas within the Monkey Box area. To book your next bass and crappie fun day fishing Lake Okeechobee call me at 863-228- 7263, I do answer the phone and call back in a very timely manner. If you’d like more information about a guide trip, check out my website www.southfloridabassfishing.com I can accommodate group trips, give military discounts as well as one-person discounts. I would like to thank my sponsors: Mercury Marine; Caymas Boats, Toho Marine, G-Loomis, Lews, Gill, BnM Poles, Maui Jim, Buff USA, Reel Magic, Bobby Garland, Mid-South Tackle, Bullet Weights, MegaStrike, Big Bite Baits, Navionics, Pradco Brands and Gene Larew.