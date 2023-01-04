Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – January 2023

Current Lake Okeechobee water level is around 16 feet, and the level will slowly continue to decrease through the winter months (weed control via SFWM). With that known, the fish pre spawn patterns will vary this season because of fluctuating water levels. The bass and crappie bite is in full swing and the lake is busier than ever with local weekenders; northern folks who call Okeechobee home for the winter months; plus tournament anglers and fishing guides who make their living putting smiles on people’s faces making lasting memories.

Areas that fish are being caught: Some areas on the Shoal; south & west parts of Dupree bar; Harney Pond canal has always produced crappie; Monkey box outer edge (reeds); Horse Island area; Worm Cove; Tin House (middle to back range area); 2nd & 3rd points; Buckhead Ridge pole area and some spots off of the canal that runs back to the Buckhead Ridge lock; back-side of Kings Bar; some areas in Coty’s Cove; spots around Grassy. Over on the east side try Hendry Creek and water release areas and some spots around J & S. Bass lures: Gambler’s Big Easy has been producing a lot of bites; worms; spinner baits; top water (spooks, devil horses); popping frogs and flipping creature-style lures.

The fishing areas mentioned above are for bass and crappie both. For the crappie anglers, you can use live minnows or jigs…personal preference. Crappie anglers are spider-rigging the Kissimmee River at night with minnows and doing really well. To book your next fun-filled and productive day fishing Lake Okeechobee for bass and/ or crappie, now is the time to book your trip. Have any questions? Check out my website: www.southfloridabassfishing.com or call Angie at 863-228-7263. Capt. Angie’s sponsors are: Toho Marine; Mercury Marine; BnM Poles; Bullet Weights; Lews; Gill; Maui Jim; Real Magic; Tru-Turn hooks; G-Loomis; Gene Larew; Pradco Brands; Big Water Bait & Tackle (Lakeport, Fl)