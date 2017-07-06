Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – July

Bass and bream fishing have remained pretty much steady throughout the course of a day with most anglers staying in the Kissimmee River mainly for boating safety. The river is full of specks, bream and bass and is especially good fishing this time of year for several reasons: the bream can be found bedding along the river edge (bass chasing bream) the bass have deeper water to go into which can hold bait this time of year especially around drop-offs, ledges and etc., using lures ranging from deep divers to slow working big worms.

It’s typical for this time of year to experience a “lull” time of fishing throughout the course of a day but stay with it and keep fishing, the bite will pick up and you may come across some schooling fish and landing the biggest bass of your life. The bream bite has been great and they will bite pretty much all day long. Along with catching the bluegill you’ll also catch some nice shell crackers too. I personally like to use red worms tipped on 5 ft. ultralight spinning rod and reel which does a great job for all my walks-of-life guide customers.

Other areas bream are being caught around the lake can be the Clewiston area around the channel leading out into the lake, parts of Observation shoal and the tip area of Kreamer and Rita Islands. To book your next funfilled day of fishing on beautiful Lake Okeechobee call 863-228-7263 or log onto www.southfloridabassfishing.com where you’ll find all the information you’ll need to book your trip. Inquire about special summertime rates and can accommodate group trips/multiple day bookings.