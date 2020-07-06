Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – July 2020

Most of the fishing of late has been taking place in the Kissimmee River and Canals due to low water levels out in the lake. The bass fishing bite has been sporadic, biting in spurts with the early morning hours, a lull mid-afternoon then picking up again late afternoon to evening hours. The water temperature has been in the high 80’s which makes for some good top water action at first daylight, as the morning progresses you may get in on some schooling activity, fast and fun action. Late morning you may want to slow your presentation down and throw something like Senkos or big worms and jigs on the bottom. Since the water temperature is hot, the bass will be slow to react but when they bite, they hold onto the bait and swim off with it. Some of my customers have been opting to fish with live bait for bass to help increase the bite.

Some areas on the lake to try have been Kings Bar; 3rd & 4th point; Indian Prairie; the flats out from Dyess Ditch area and the Shoal and some areas on the east side on out a ways from the grass edge around J & S area. The bream bite has been the most consistent lately fishing with live red wriggler worms and crickets on ultra-light spinning tackle. Live red worms work best.

Remember to always use caution when boating on the lake due to low water levels. To book your fun-filled and productive day on the water call or text Capt. Angie at 863-228-7263. www.southfloridabassfishing.com – all the information you need to book your trip. Capt. Angie’s sponsors are: G-Loomis rods; Lews; Gill; Maui-Jim; Mercury Marine; Real Magic; Pradco Brands; Mega Strike; BnM Poles; Bullet weights; Mid-South Tackle and Gene Larew.