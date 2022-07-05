Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – July 2022

The month of July will bring a mixture of bream and bass trips. If you’re fishing for bass with artificial lures, try swim baits; swim jigs; popping frogs; top water lures like Zara Spooks; Pop-R and a Devils Horse; big worms; senkos; jigs and flipping/pitching creature-style baits. Deep water areas like the Kissimmee River mid-deep running crank baits have been working, try shad and crawdad color patterns. Colors that work well for this time of year are white; Junebug; watermelon and watermelon/red; summer craw colors like green pumpkin; red bug; browns and shad patterns.

If you’re fishing for bream whether its shell crackers or bluegill using red worms on ultra-light spinning gear tipped with a small bobber; split shot weight like a #4 and small hook fished around cover such as vegetation that runs along the river edge; near edges of Kissimmee grass and pencil reeds. Look for areas that have a hard, sandy-shelly bottom and areas that have a lighter-colored bottom and around boat trails.

The current lake water level is about 1 ft. less now than what it was this time last year. Please use caution, lots of areas has a rock bottom. This is a good time of year to brush up on your deeper water skills like crank baits; Carolina-rigs and big worms around the ledges.