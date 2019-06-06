Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – June 2019

While the water level for Lake Okeechobee has been hovering around just over the 11 ft mark, fishing for bass and bream has been good. The early morning and later afternoon bite are producing better quality fishing. Fishing a split-day guide trip this time of year works best for my customers so as to avoid the hot mid-day temps which makes for an excellent day of top-water fishing, if you like throwing top water lures such as devil horses and spooks on the outside edge grass lines and open water pockets in the grass. Plastic top water lures thrown in the grass such as horny toads; Lonnie Stanley ribbits work excellent, both provide lots of fun and action for the am and pm bite. If you’re schedule only allows for a 4-6 hour fishing trip, stick with fishing the deeper areas and canals to avoid a lot of boat running and lower water levels out on the lake. Places to try on the south-end are the dynamite holes located off the rim canal heading east leaving the Clewiston lock area or turn left to head west and fish the canal all the way up to Sportsman’s channel area. The canal worked both ways contain rock on both sides and “other nice” areas that will produce a great day of fishing whether you like to throw crank baits; worms and top water lures. Plastic colors to consider – June bug; redbug; black/blue; white; bream and crawdad.

The nice thing about choosing to fish the edge of the canals and rivers, its bream fishing time, which means the bream will bed up on the river or canal edges. Throw in your bream poles and tackle with your bass rods locked and loaded and you’ll come away with a very productive and fun day of fishing, and bonus, the bream are great-eating and so fun to catch with an ultra-light spinning rod/reel rigged with a small bobber; split shot weight; small hook and a cricket or small red worm. Bream fishing keeps the kids engaged and great memories of fishing. Please use extreme caution if you’re fishing the lake! To book Capt. Angie for your next fun-filled and productive day on the water call 863-228-7263.