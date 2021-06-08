The bass and bream fishing has been somewhat steady with most of the bites in the early morning hours and late afternoon. The crappie bite has been early in the mornings around structure. The bass bite has been a mixture of live-bait and artificial lures. The lure bite that has been producing – senkos; jigs; shallow crank baits on the grass edges and deep divers in the Kissimmee River; rattle traps; top water; swim jigs and frogs. The main staple color choice has been June bug; red bug; watermelon red; shad; crawdad and white. For bream fishing, try using beetle spins; red worms and crickets, mostly depends on what the customers are comfortable using.

With the lower water conditions, concentrate on areas that are accessible like the outer grass edges. North-end areas: Tin house; Indian Prairie; Monkey Box; Dupree Bar; Observation Shoal; King’s bar; Grassy and Buckhead ridge. On the east side try Hendry Creek and the J & S area.

The bream bite will last all summer long, they are fun to catch and provides some wonderful fish dinners for the Family to enjoy.