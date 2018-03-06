Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – March

Fishing on the big pond last month was an up/down hill experience fishing for both bass and crappie. The old adage “crazy weather, crazy bite, steady weather, the steadier the bite”. There are a handful of areas on the lake that are fishing well because the water clarity has remained clear to just stained which is where you’ll find the bigger concentration of bass and crappie and the bigger congregation of Anglers fishing. As the month of March continues you’ll see the water start to clear up in other areas of the lake, this will help spread out the boaters and add some breathing room so please be respectful and Kind. Water-clarity report: The entire East-side of the Lake is very very dingy; some areas on the most Northern part is dingy but fishable and you’ll find bass and crappie; most of Kings bar (westside) is very stained finding fish here and there. The best place for crappie on the North-end with minnows is near the mouth of the Kissimmee River. Kings bar (pass area) has been fishing really good and has been one of the steadier bite areas for both bass and crappie. Clearer water areas are the Monkey box; Dyess ditch areas; Fish Easting bay/Sportsman Channel. South-end areas that are producing are Kreamer Island, near the Cornfields and the east side of Rita Island, Dynamite holes, parts of the canal and near Uncle Joes Cut. Lures for bass have been speed worms, senkos worked really slow, top water frogs and devils horse, swim jigs, small rattle traps and some spinner baits. For the crappie, either live minnows or jigs using a 1/32 or 1/16 oz size from Bobby Garland or Mid South plastics. To book a trip call 863- 228-7263 or log onto www.southfloridabassfishing.com . Large groups welcome and discounts are available , discounts for local hotel accommodations also. Capt. Angie’s sponsors include: Power-Pole; G-Loomis; Lews; Gill; MidSouth tackle; Gene Larew; Real Magic; Navionics; Bullet Weights and Mega Strike attractant.