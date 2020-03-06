Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – March 2020

Despite consistent water release being pulled out of the lake by SFWM, the bass and crappie bite remain strong – fish are biting on both live bait and artificial lures. SFWM has a goal to bring down Lake Okeechobee’s water level to 11 ft. by April 2020.

Areas to try for bass: Monkey Box and Dupree bar area in-between water from north side of Dupree bar to worm cove (contains a good grass, shell bottom). Some areas around horse island and Indian prairie; the point of tin house; kings bar and grassy. On the east side: Hendry creek and J & S. Use caution when going into J & S, it’s all rock and when the water gets low, there is only one safe way in/out. Lures that have been producing are plastic worms; spinner baits and chatter baits; frogs in the grass and the flipping/pitching bite with creature-style lures. Colors to try – June bug; redbug; black/blue; some white; watermelon/red and black.

Crappie Anglers: the Kissimmee River has been producing limits during the day and evening time. Some people anchor on the ledge using small minnows; some Anglers slow troll the edge of the river and some have been anchoring out in the lake not far from the mouth using mainly minnows. The area from Taylor Creek lock to Lock 7 has been producing crappie bites for the past few months and it’s protected somewhat from the wind. The point of Kings bar and Tin House is a good place to go if you want to fish the lake, it’s easy to get to and not so much of a hassle getting back on plane due to the water levels dropping. The bass and crappie spawn time should last until April, so book your fun-filled, productive day on the water. Have questions about booking a trip? Log on to my website at www.southfloridabassfishing.com or call me at 863-228- 7263. My sponsors are: Mercury Marine; Power-Pole; G-Loomis; Lews; Bullet weights; Navionics; Real Magic; Maui Jim; Gill; Mega Strike; Gene Larew; Pradco; BnM poles and MidSouth Tackle.