Bass and Crappie fishing has remained. The month of March typically is a time that the bream start moving into the shallows for the spawn but depends on the weather, cold fronts, and water temperature. The bass spawn will remain active throughout the Spring months, typically March and April can produce some fun, fast action days of fishing. Do not rule out the Crappie bite being over until late March, perhaps into midApril (like two years ago). Fishing Lake Okeechobee on your bucket list? Now is a good time to book your bream, crappie and bass trip of a lifetime.

Areas to search for bass: Westside on the Shoal area around Whidden’s Pass; 2nd-3rd pole; some spots in the Monkey Box; Dyess Ditch and point of Horse Island; some spots around Indian Prairie and back inside at Tin House. Also, the pass around Buckhead Ridge always holds bass but gets a lot of pressure and could make for a tough bite. Lures for bass: senkos; top water Devils Horse or Zara Spook worked methodically and slow; frogs and swim baits around thicker vegetation areas where pre-spawn bream are moving into the shallow areas; Lure colors for bass are June bug; red bug; black/blue; white and shad/crawdad patterns.

Crappie fishing has been the Kissimmee River; Government Cut; some areas on Kings Bar; 2nd point; some spots around Indian Prairie and Dupree Bar and a few areas on the Shoal. For the Crappie bite, live small minnows have been a staple especially when the bite gets a little tough. Along with minnows, small hair jigs have been working well if you want to cover water and work the jig.

