Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – March 2023

Bass and crappie fishing in February was amazing and the fun continues in March. The excitement continues with bream moving into the shallows starting their spawn lasting for months. If you couldn’t make the trip to the big O this winter don’t worry you can still catch the specks and breams in March and April. The MLF tournament held on Okeechobee early February set records which shows you how good the bass fishing is here too.

If you’re fishing for Crappie (specks) and you prefer live minnows try slow trolling for Kissimmee River along the rock edges or Indian Prairie or Harney Pond canal, popular places to fish especially on weather windy days. If you’re wanting to crappie fish the lake: Eagle Bay and Grassy; Kings bar and backside of Kings bar; Buckhead ridge and parts of Tin house and Indian Prairie; Dyess ditch (big grass clumps) south-side of Dupree bar; some spotty areas in the Monkey box. For bass fishing, the areas mentioned above you’ll find bass and on the east side around Hendry Creek and some areas as you head towards J & S. Lures for bass: popping frogs; swim baits/swim jigs; senkos/worms; rattle traps; some spinner baits and top-water and the flipping/pitching technique with creature-style lures or jigs. Colors to use: June bug; Red bug; white; shad, bream and crawdad patterns and black/blue.

If you're driving from the West, located just before the Harney Pond canal is Big Water Bait & Tackle store, where you can buy live shiners, minnows, rod/reels, tackle and snacks – Jack or Cathy will be happy to help.