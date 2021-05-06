Fishing Lake Okeechobee in May is absolutely one of my favorite times to fish the ‘Big O’. Here are my reasons: The weather isn’t too hot, too windy, or too rainy and good fishing can be found in the Kissimmee River, the lake and it’s a time that there are a multitude of species to fish for – all called fun. The bass can be found in the shallows feeding on bluegill and shell crackers (red ears) that are spawning. This means throw frogs; swim jigs; swim baits; cut-tails; paddletails; rattle traps.

Big worms, jigs and deep diving crank baits work very well if you’re fishing in the river. Along the rivers’ edges you’ll find spawning panfish as well as fingerling catfish which can be the size that’s best eating. When I take fingerling catfish trips, I typically use ultra-light rigging such as a 7 ft. medium-action spinning rod and reel (Lews makes a great combo and its priced very reasonable), typically a 6-8 lb. monofilament line, a bobber stop located above and below the small bobber which is set to the water depth that I’ll be fishing then a small split shot weight and typically a #2 hook for panfish. For bait I normally use red-wigglers or red worms… yes, there is a difference…always try to buy the red wigglers and at times I’ll also use live crickets especially when the weather gets a little warmer or in areas that may have more pressure on the fish.

If you’re bass fishing, the color pattern to stick with: June bug; redbug; watermelon red; white; black; crawdad and shad patterns for crank baits; gold or silver/blue for rattle traps and double-willow leave spinner baits, typically one silver and one gold blade but will vary depending on water clarity conditions but what’s most important is “what you have confidence throwing”.