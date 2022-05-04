Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – May 2022

Lake Okeechobee’s water level is slowly coming down, typical for this time of year so be careful when out on the lake. Boat running trails that were accessible have become very shallow and some parts of the lake have rock. April is a good time to start targeting the deeper water areas like canals, deep holes (down south) and the river on the north end. Typically, the bream will move up to the edges to spawn. This can produce several situations for fun fishing…using light spinning tackle to catch the bream and moving baits for bass like top water and crank baits. Most of my customers prefer fishing the lake vs. a canal or river but when the water level keeps get lower and the bite picks up in these areas, it makes for a fun-day and safer boating. Just recently a few bass tournaments were won fishing the Kissimmee River. The river has drop-offs, ledges, and some good rock bottom to fish in certain areas. This type of fishing is great for brushing up or fine-tuning certain styles of fishing such as Carolina rigs; deep crank baits; Jigs/big worms up ledges and just going along the edge throwing top water. Color patterns to stick with are crawdad; bluegill and shad for crank baits; Junebug/redbug/white for plastics and bluegill/shad colors for top water.

For bream fishing, areas that are producing bites have been certain spots along the Shoal area; points of the Monkey box; around Dyess Ditch; Point of Horse; some spots around Dupree Bar, Indian Prairie, and Tin house. For bait, live red worms and crickets rigged on ultra-light tackle with 6 lb. stren mono tipped with a small bobber, split shot and hook works very well.