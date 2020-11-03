Lake Okeechobee’s water level has remained at the 15ft mark which is great for boater safety and being able to. The big girls will be moving in the beds which make it a prime time to book your fishing trip of a lifetime. If it’s crappie you’re after, November marks the beginning of the steady bite up in the shallows.

Okeechobee is known for big crappie and big bass. Largemouth bass fishing has been on the west side around the Observation Shoal area. For the most part you can tie on a swim bait or frog and cover water enticing that reaction strike or you can slow down and fish with worms and hit the pockets, holes and isolated clumps. Don’t forget to have a top water lure tied on. Devils Horse or Zara Spook work great on the outer edges of the grass. Other areas can be around Dyess Ditch in behind the hard-line; Horse Island; Indian Prairie and some areas around Dupree bar.

Some areas on Kings bar are producing bites and is normally a good place to start when looking for the first wave of crappie moving into the shallows. On the east side, the water release has been producing some bass due to some running water, mainly catching in numbers. Bass lures to have tied on: worms; rattle trap; frog; swim bait; creature-style lures for flipping/pitching; top water and spinner baits. The usual color scheme of junebug; black/blue; redbug and watermelon/red will work.