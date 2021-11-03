Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – November 2021

Lake Okeechobee’s water level has been hovering around the 15- 151/2 ft mark. Fishing daily on this lake, I would say the condition of the water is very good. The bass and crappie are moving into the shallows spawning and the size and quality of both offer anglers lots of fun so now is the time to book your fun and productive time fishing on the big O. I specialize in artificial lure trips for bass and crappie and small live bait for bream is best. I do offer live-bait trips for bass fishing with wild golden shiners. If you only have a 4-hour window to fish, live-bait is the way to go. If you have 6 hours or 8 hours to devote to your day on the water, I suggest fishing with live bait and artificial lures or just artificial lures…all depends on you. Some popular techniques for catching bass here on Okeechobee are frogs; senkos; top water lures; flipping/pitching; shallow crank baits (outside grass edge); spinner baits; swim baits and swim jigs. A lot of what we’ll be using depends on the bite and of course customer preference.

For the Speck (crappie trips) I specialize in the jigging technique with a 10 or 11 ft jig pole tipped with what they are biting best with. Jig fishing for specks is a LOT of fun. For those who don’t know how and want to learn, no problem, a quick 5-minute lesson and your good to go plus you go home with the best tasting fish that Okeechobee offers. That’s why all the Northerners are here for the winter. If you have a group of people, I can accommodate with another guide boat to help out. We can fish close together, so as to keep an eye on the competition – fishing Okeechobee makes lasting memories!

To book your fun, educational and productive day fishing Lake Okeechobee call Capt. Angie at 863-228-7263.