Fall months produce big bass and fun times on the water as they feed up in the shallows and offshore areas in preparation for the first spawn of the season. Bass fishing in the month of October can be a fun time whether you choose to use live-bait or throw lures ranging from topwater baits to the flipping/ pitching technique. Now is the time to book your Crappie trips for Okeechobee.

If you love topwater lures getting crushed, this is the time to throw them along the edges of the grass or any openings surrounding by vegetation and isolated grass. A Devil’s Horse is my favorite, modified…the type of blades (pointed or round) for the time of year makes a difference as well as the choice of line and knot you tie. For the flipping/pitching technique a creature-style lure or mid-size jig works well depending on the angler’s skill level, water temperature, weather conditions and vegetation. My favorite plastic style lure for flipping/pitching is the Gene Larew hawg craw. Big worms as well as senkos always works here on the big O, I typically use senkos in thicker, grassier areas so the worm doesn’t hang up as much and use the big worms in sparse, less grassy area.

Rattle traps and Spinner baits can cover a lot of water and on windier days you definitely need to have one or the other tied on. I use a gold colored trap or silver w/blue trap depending on water clarity, and a chartreuse/white or all white colored spinner bait skirt. I hope this information helps you to have a better, more fun time on the water.

