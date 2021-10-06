Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – October 2021

Lake Okeechobee’s water level has pretty much remained around 14.50 ft and the lake water is absolutely clear and beautiful with green vegetation like eel grass and pepper grass which are coming back and thriving. I’m seeing schools of bass chasing pods of minnows/shad in the early morning hours when it’s cooler and towards the early evening hours as well as after some cooling rain showers. I am anticipating another great bass and crappie upcoming season which typically kicks off and gets into full swing the end of October, beginning of November. The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting that the 2021-2022 upcoming winter will be one of the longest and coldest we’ve seen in years, so now is the time to book your warm weather winter escape to Lake Okeechobee for some exciting bass and crappie fishing!

The bite right now has been spotty to say the least with bites coming in short burst then the bite dies down as the hot afternoon heat slows everything down especially if little or no wind is present. Lures that have been producing are: Texas-rigged worms/Senkos with a light or little slip weight added in colors x-mas, June bug;, redbug and black/blue/ blue; some hard top water lures like a devils horse, bang a lure, spook and a pop-r in colors white, bream and shad. The bream bite is still active both in deeper water areas like the river and canals and certain areas of the lake. Areas for bass and bream have been between 2nd-4th pole on Observation Shoal, a few parts within the Monkey box area, some areas around Dyess ditch like Worm cove and around the point of Horse Island.

To book your next fun-filled and productive day fishing Lake Okeechobee call 863-228-7263 to book it, ask questions or get more information on what to bring, where to stay and etc.